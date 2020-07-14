Earlier this year, I submitted my 2019 tax return, leaving "Someone can claim you as a dependent" unchecked, in order to claim the 2020 stimulus check.

It turns out that my parent normally claims me as a dependent on their tax return. Now, because of me receiving a $1200 stimulus check, they will be overpaying on their taxes by more than $3000 because they can't claim me as a dependent!

With me as a dependent, the standard deduction they could take this year is $18300, but otherwise, the standard deduction drops to only $12000.

Is there any way for me to resubmit my 2019 tax return with "Someone can claim you as a dependent" checked and send back the 2020 stimulus check so that my parent can claim me as a dependent?