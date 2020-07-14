2

Earlier this year, I submitted my 2019 tax return, leaving "Someone can claim you as a dependent" unchecked, in order to claim the 2020 stimulus check.

It turns out that my parent normally claims me as a dependent on their tax return. Now, because of me receiving a $1200 stimulus check, they will be overpaying on their taxes by more than $3000 because they can't claim me as a dependent!

With me as a dependent, the standard deduction they could take this year is $18300, but otherwise, the standard deduction drops to only $12000.

Is there any way for me to resubmit my 2019 tax return with "Someone can claim you as a dependent" checked and send back the 2020 stimulus check so that my parent can claim me as a dependent?

If you are talking about the 2k child tax credit, they would not get that if you turned 17 last year. So maybe you are better off claiming yourself and collecting the stimulus.

  • It's a matter of the standard deduction they would be allowed to take, I updated the question to reflect this. – Duke Nukem 8 mins ago

