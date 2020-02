You are in the 22% tax bracket meaning that every extra dollar you make at this point will be taxed at 22%. Married filing jointly, the first $19,400 of taxable income is not taxed, the next $59,550 is taxed at 12%, the next $89,450 is taxed at 22%, and so on.

The tax is applied to your taxable income (gross income after deductions), the tax calculated on that, and any tax credits applied to the total tax due. My guess is you have some child tax or other credits that lowered your tax by about $3,700.

The effective tax rate is your total tax due divided by your total income (not just taxable) which is often much less than your tax bracket.

I would recommend adjusting your withholdings for 2020 so that you don't loan your money to the government for free. If you're not comfortable doing hyper-accurate tax calculations, and your tax situation will not be significantly different (no children, no extra income, etc), then you can adjust your withholdings so that your tax withheld is about $700 per month less, reducing your refund next year to about $100. Then you can use that money more effectively during the year.