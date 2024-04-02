0

I filed my own taxes unaware that I could be and apparently was being claimed as a dependent, so it's been brought to my attention that the Head of Household could have a higher standard deduction than previously because I filed as a non-dependent. Is there any way I can amend my return to, in a manner of speaking, undo any additional deductions I may have inadvertently added?

    File an amended return.
    – keshlam
    1 hour ago

