I am in USA and have a Traditional IRA account. It has around $300K. I cannot contribute to Roth IRA due to my income limits. This is my personal traditional IRA. This means after I get a check from the employer, I contribute to this account. Each year I file 8606.

My question is that would it make sense to convert my traditional IRA to Roth so when I retire I don't have to pay taxes on the gains. My main hurdle is that the amount I will convert will be added to my already high income and may even push me into different bracket, ending up paying more tax.

OR should I keep the money in traditional IRA and when I retire, I can take the money out and pay taxes on it?