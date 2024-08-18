0

I am in USA and have a Traditional IRA account. It has around $300K. I cannot contribute to Roth IRA due to my income limits. This is my personal traditional IRA. This means after I get a check from the employer, I contribute to this account. Each year I file 8606.

My question is that would it make sense to convert my traditional IRA to Roth so when I retire I don't have to pay taxes on the gains. My main hurdle is that the amount I will convert will be added to my already high income and may even push me into different bracket, ending up paying more tax.

OR should I keep the money in traditional IRA and when I retire, I can take the money out and pay taxes on it?

  • The filing of Form 8606 each year suggests that your income is high enough that you are making nondeductible contributions to your Traditional IRA. Is this correct? Also, all IRAs are personal; that I in IRA means individual and there is no such thing as a joint IRA.
    – Dilip Sarwate
    Commented 2 mins ago
  • Yes. My contributions are non-deductible. I guess the purpose of filing 8606 is that when I withdraw money from the IRA then they don't tax on the amount that I have already paid the tax on.
    – john doe
    Commented 1 min ago

