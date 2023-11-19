0

What does one do with the interest accrued ( ~$1) in the money market account in the traditional IRA that shows up before doing the backdoor Roth IRA conversion?

I noticed this amount and it puts me above the limit. The answers provided here seem to be different.

The $1 of earnings while in the traditional IRA will add $1 to your taxable income when converted to Roth. The taxable amount will be calculated on Form 8606.

versus

you have to convert the whole thing to keep your backdoor roth strategy working in future years

How can I perform the conversion without having any issues with IRS?

Not sure I understand your confusion. If you don't want to deal with prorating the conversions, you need to convert the total balance of your traditional IRA.

Say you had $0 in traditional IRA, and then you contributed $1000 non-deductible to the IRA, and it earned $1 interest. Your total balance is now $1001. You convert $1001 to Roth, and on the form 8606 Part II you enter:

  • Line 16: $1001 (total conversion amount).
  • Line 17: $1000 (total nondeductible contributions - your basis) - also put it in line 1 of Part I.
  • Line 18: $1 (the difference), which goes to add to taxable income on your 1040.

There are additional things you need to fill on that form, so read the instructions carefully.

