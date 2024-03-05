Similar to another question: Interest accrued before backdoor roth ira conversion, but I want to highlight a specific nuance of my situation.

In 2023, I contributed the maximum $6500 to my Traditional IRA, and before I could convert it to my Roth, it grew to $6502. Not knowing exactly what to do, I converted $6500 to my Roth, leaving $2 in my Traditional IRA.

Now when I go through TurboTax, I have to declare my 2023 ending balance for the Traditional, which is $2. Is that going to be my basis going forward?

Follow-up question... I will add the maximum $7000 to my Traditional IRA in 2024, to be moved to my Roth via the backdoor. When I go to convert that amount, can I move over $7002, (or whatever my entire Traditional balance is at that point)? Since the gains in the Traditional are not taxable?