I have been contributing to Roth IRA for several years now. At this point my income have jumped up so I cannot contribute to Roth IRA anymore, unless I use the backdoor. Currently, my tax rate is 24%. I am already contributing to Traditional IRA for this year on monthly basis.
Should I convert my traditional IRA to Roth IRA? If so when should I do this since I am contributing on monthly basis. What if my income will be lower at the time of retirement, will it still makes sense to convert Traditional IRA to Roth using the backdoor?