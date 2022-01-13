0

I have been contributing to Roth IRA for several years now. At this point my income have jumped up so I cannot contribute to Roth IRA anymore, unless I use the backdoor. Currently, my tax rate is 24%. I am already contributing to Traditional IRA for this year on monthly basis.

Should I convert my traditional IRA to Roth IRA? If so when should I do this since I am contributing on monthly basis. What if my income will be lower at the time of retirement, will it still makes sense to convert Traditional IRA to Roth using the backdoor?

Yes, you should rollover your Traditional IRA into a Roth IRA.

If you can no longer contribute to a Roth IRA, that means that you cannot deduct contributions to a Traditional IRA either. So, you have two choices: to let your contributions grow in your Traditional IRA tax-deferred, or to have them grow in your Roth IRA tax-free. The latter is the better option here, since you won't get the pre-tax contribution benefit from your Traditional IRA anyway.

You should do the conversion as soon as possible. You have to pay taxes on the earnings inside the Traditional IRA when you rollover. The sooner you do the rollover, the less earnings you'll have to pay taxes on. You can do the rollover once right after your last contribution into the Traditional IRA at the end of the year, or right after each contribution throughout the year. The latter takes more work, but is more efficient tax-wise.

