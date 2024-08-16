If PUA (unemployment) was held up in appeals over two years before finally dispersed, in which year do you file as income on taxes? Given if its filed when received the income for both the actual year owed and the actual year paid would be untrue if filed when received!?!
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 21 times
New contributor
-
3Income tax questions need to include location information. Please specify the country and or state.– mhoran_psprepCommented 9 hours ago
-
Added details based on what I know PUA to be, feel free to edit if incorrect– littleadvCommented 19 mins ago
Add a comment |