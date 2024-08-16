0

If PUA (unemployment) was held up in appeals over two years before finally dispersed, in which year do you file as income on taxes? Given if its filed when received the income for both the actual year owed and the actual year paid would be untrue if filed when received!?!

Improve this question
New contributor
Sheila Brown is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 3
    Income tax questions need to include location information. Please specify the country and or state.
    – mhoran_psprep
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • Added details based on what I know PUA to be, feel free to edit if incorrect
    – littleadv
    Commented 19 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .