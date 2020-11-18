I'm recently engaged, which is good. But this presents a quandry.

I make 100% of the money for our household, and we've been living together for nearly 2 years now. Tax wise, this kind of sucks. My fiancé last year filed a tax return for $0, and I filed one for much more. Both were filed as single.

I did some math and it looks like we could save something like $6000 in federal income tax if we filed jointly, but rushing to the courthouse to squeeze in a sad ceremony before the years end for a tax status is terribly unromantic...

I also looked at head of household, but if I understand that one correctly it's just the two of us in this house and my partner would not be a qualifying dependent because they are not a child or relative.

Is it possible to have a tax status that recognizes that my income supports two people, without attempting to rush a legal marriage status in the middle of a pandemic?