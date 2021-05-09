0

I was an intern in 2019 between August and November in California on a J1 visa. I filed last year state and federal(1040NR-EZ) tax returns through Sprintax for the year 2019 and received both tax refunds. I was wondering do I need to file tax returns for this year, as in, do I need to report these tax refunds as US income? I talked to some folks at Sprintax and they told me that I don't need to, but I am unsure, because when I checked 1040NR-EZ 2019 form, I have some itemized deductions, which (should) mean that state refund is taxable and I'd need to file tax return(s)?

