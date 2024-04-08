In June of 2023 my mother died. At the time of her death she owned income producing assets such as stocks. Some of the assets were held directly in her name and others were held inside her living revocable trust.

For the year she died, an estate income tax must be filed. After her death, the revocable trust becomes irrevocable. The decision is made to make the 645 election for the trust. Given these facts, can her executor make the income tax return for the estate final and still leave the trust open with plans to file additional tax returns in the next year?