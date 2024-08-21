Recently I have been getting a few vague, nearly inaudible calls. The voice on the other side sounds so bad, I can't understand a word they were saying. After picking up the phone (answering with my name), turning up my sound, and asking a few times to speak up, I got weirded out and hung up.

Trying to look up the phone number got me nowhere, and after picking up the second time, and not saying anything, they hung up after about half a minute. Still sounding vaguely like a Dutch voice (my native language). I blocked them afterwards, got another call from another similar—but slightly different—number. (Which I didn't respond to). I got a WhatsApp message from them (and blocked them after taking a look at the unknown profile picture), with the blocked number.

After doing some online research, I believe this to be part of an AI voice clone scam, but am uncertain in how exactly they work, how much 'data' they need, and what to do more than just blocking them.

How does this scam work?