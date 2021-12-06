I am trying to work out how this attempted scam on me could possibly work financially for the scammers as it just seems like the time and effort involved as well as the low potential for payoff isn't there. The best way I have to describe the actual scam is by outlining the sequence of events:

A few days ago, I was contacted by a random female named "Lina" (no surname) on WhatsApp asking "Are you my former colleague Jerry?" She had a number from the Netherlands, a WhatsApp business account, and a profile picture (quite pretty). I was going to block her as I would any random stranger sending me a message, but I was curious and I am a single man, so I added her but replied "I'm not Jerry". A great conversation ensued over the next few days. She was very nice and friendly with good English and a nice attitude - she was actually a pleasure to converse with and I honestly felt the conversation was truly two-way. To the point where I was initially going to post the question here "Is this a scam?", but then decided it wasn't a scam since she was so nice and wasn't asking me for anything. She asked me for a selfie and I supplied it - she reciprocated. Her photo matched her profile pic, and so did mine. She said she was 30 years old and her profile pic looked like she was European and that age, in case it matters. I performed a reverse image search on her photos using yandex, google and tineye but nothing even remotely close came up, so I assumed that the photos of "Lina" are real. She never once asked me for money, sent me to any URLs or anything like that. We had very deep and honest, civil, interesting and personal conversations. The only thing that seemed slightly "off" was that she kept insinuating how well-off she was, with a house in Hong Kong (where she was currently living), a Porshce 911 and Audi R8 etc. She (occasionally) mentioned casually that she didn't "work" much and was making money from "financial products" like her "coinbase wallet". I honestly didn't know or care what that was - I have zero interest in the crypto fad. Last night, she asked me if we could use her Kong Kong number to continue chatting as the Dutch number was her "work" phone and she wanted to keep chatting to me on her "personal" phone. I said sure, why not and added her HK number. The conversation immediately changed - the person on the other end was rude and pushy, with poor English, incomplete sentences, and basically using every (bad) sales trick in the book to try to "help" me to set up a coinbase wallet. I kept going with the conversation knowing it was some form of bait and switch, but I was really curious to try to figure out how it works. The last message I sent last night was basically: "It's late here and I need to go to bed, but send me another pic while I sleep so I can check it out in the morning!". As expected, I've received no messages since then.

I cannot for the life of me work out how this scam is supposed to work, nor what I should do next!

Here are my questions: