1

Earlier today I got a phone call from a man claiming to be from the city I live in. He said I had randomly won a sweepstakes from a pamphlet I filled out while shopping some time ago, and I would have to go to an office location with my partner in tow to pick up a scratch card that would have one of three random prizes which we would leave with at no charge. This call immediately sent up a lot of red flags for me:

  • I asked him "what's my name" and he spent several seconds typing before answering (but he did know it).
  • He refused to elaborate where his office was beyond a street name I've never heard of and insisted his manager would email me after the call with instructions on where to go specifically.
  • The company name was "The Great Center" or something.
  • Asked me some strange demographic questions like "you said you are between X and Y ages and you live together with your partner, is that true?" (this sounds like info anyone could buy from e.g. google ad services)
  • He asked me "does this zip code sound familiar?" and listed one sort-of close to where I live.
  • He claimed I won by filling out a slip while shopping but couldn't tell me where it was from, instead listing many chain stores.
  • Claimed to be from my city but seemed snippy and frustrated when I asked him about the weather: "Does it really matter? I could google it in a few seconds."
  • Finally, the biggest red flag: he claimed I or my partner filled out the card with my name and number back in 2019 in one of these businesses, but I did not live in this city at all in 2019!

Based on all this, I figured it was probably a scam of some kind and hung up. What I don't understand is how it would have gone from the email stage. Is this a common scam and if so, how does it work? I searched on this site and google for scam explanation posts, but couldn't find any about a sweepstakes cold call, and most of the time scams involve getting the mark to send or receive some money of some kind, so I think this might be different, but I'm not sure how it works.

Improve this question
New contributor
R. Barrett is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
5
  • Scammers can be pretty innovative. There's not really any way to tell exactly how this is going to play out other than to go through it, which you certainly don't want to do. – glibdud 11 mins ago
  • 1
    (I assume) Coincidentally, I received a call on my business line today asking for someone by name that I had never heard of. I told him he must have the wrong number and he said he was calling back the number that called him explaining he had won $5M. We both agreed it was a scam. – TTT 10 mins ago
  • 1
    If they want you to come in to their office, they're trying to sell you something (vacuum cleaners, timeshares, etc). – RonJohn 9 mins ago
  • @RonJohn it's funny you mention that, because he specifically said it wasn't a time share. They're getting smarter! – R. Barrett 7 mins ago
  • 'The company name was "The Great Center" or something.' - Can you say what general city and country you're in? Thats a generic enough name its probably some boring, common strip mall or office complex. – Freiheit 3 mins ago
2

Short answer - yes this is a scam. Trust your instincts and steer clear.

Long answer - It's very aggressive advertising and maybe a scam because such advertisers rarely sell good products when they are honest.

Everything that vendor listed could come from marketing records or property records. Maybe even the whitepages or caller id. Even if the caller got it from some random survey you did, the worker in a call center won't know what round of surveys it came from. That data is bundled up and sold. It would be a batch of shoppers at Store X in City Y from 2020. No one cares or knows if it was a survey about something specific.

A key point:

I would have to go to an office location with my partner in tow to pick up a scratch card that would have one of three random prizes which we would leave with at no charge.

For a while I got flyers from car dealers where I could scratch off to win 5,10, or even 20% off sticker price ... OR EVEN A FREE CAR! Much wow! So Discount!

Of course every one I let the kids scratch off had 10%. At the time I could have walked in and just haggled like a normal car sale and talked them down 10%. This isn't a sweepstakes, its a lure to get a customer into the dealership to claim their prize. Once you're there you can be sold a car.

In your case - the vendor had something to sell. Timeshares, multi-level-marketing opportunities, office furniture, smutty pictures of pottery, VHS tapes, who knows what it was. The sweepstakes prize would have been a junky giveaway or a discount on something they wanted to sell you.

This could lead to a genuine scam if they then work over people who show up for personal info, credit card information, or other fraudulent transactions.

The nearest reference I could find is this https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-2011-10-05-ct-met-dart-sting-20111005-story.html

With promises of $500 gift coupons, plasma televisions and video game systems, dozens of fugitives accused of a host of crimes were duped into going to a West Side warehouse, where instead they were arrested on outstanding warrants.

This example shows how this kind of marketing or scam works. You're probably not a fugitive from the law and you're a savvy consumer who caught on to something fishy but you still wonder about that freebie don't you? Maybe it was something cool.

Trust your instincts, it might not have been a scam but it certainly wasn't worth your time.

1
  • I had fun writing this. I enjoy figuring out how scams work too. I hope nothing in my post was misconstrued to be poking fun at OP. I hope we're both approaching this cold call with a sense of humor at how hard scammers and sellers will try to get a few bucks from someone. – Freiheit 1 min ago

Your Answer

R. Barrett is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.