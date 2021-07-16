Short answer - yes this is a scam. Trust your instincts and steer clear.

Long answer - It's very aggressive advertising and maybe a scam because such advertisers rarely sell good products when they are honest.

Everything that vendor listed could come from marketing records or property records. Maybe even the whitepages or caller id. Even if the caller got it from some random survey you did, the worker in a call center won't know what round of surveys it came from. That data is bundled up and sold. It would be a batch of shoppers at Store X in City Y from 2020. No one cares or knows if it was a survey about something specific.

A key point:

I would have to go to an office location with my partner in tow to pick up a scratch card that would have one of three random prizes which we would leave with at no charge.

For a while I got flyers from car dealers where I could scratch off to win 5,10, or even 20% off sticker price ... OR EVEN A FREE CAR! Much wow! So Discount!

Of course every one I let the kids scratch off had 10%. At the time I could have walked in and just haggled like a normal car sale and talked them down 10%. This isn't a sweepstakes, its a lure to get a customer into the dealership to claim their prize. Once you're there you can be sold a car.

In your case - the vendor had something to sell. Timeshares, multi-level-marketing opportunities, office furniture, smutty pictures of pottery, VHS tapes, who knows what it was. The sweepstakes prize would have been a junky giveaway or a discount on something they wanted to sell you.

This could lead to a genuine scam if they then work over people who show up for personal info, credit card information, or other fraudulent transactions.

The nearest reference I could find is this https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-2011-10-05-ct-met-dart-sting-20111005-story.html

With promises of $500 gift coupons, plasma televisions and video game systems, dozens of fugitives accused of a host of crimes were duped into going to a West Side warehouse, where instead they were arrested on outstanding warrants.

This example shows how this kind of marketing or scam works. You're probably not a fugitive from the law and you're a savvy consumer who caught on to something fishy but you still wonder about that freebie don't you? Maybe it was something cool.

Trust your instincts, it might not have been a scam but it certainly wasn't worth your time.