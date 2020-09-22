1

My wife received a small package, containing a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses (whether original or fake I don't know) in a nice leather-looking case. It is addressed to her, correct name, street, postcode, and her mobile phone number printed on it. Declared with a value of $15 printed on it, and coming from a company in China.

Everything fine, except she never ordered any sunglasses, and she never paid for any sunglasses.

I know there are scams where scammers send rubbish items to random people, and that entitles them to post fake reviews on Amazon, for example. The only thing is, this isn't a rubbish item. Even if these sunglasses are fake, they would be worth some money.

Does anyone have an idea how either (a) a company in China could send goods to a random real person by mistake, or (b) what kind of scam would make it worth while to send an item that would probably cost £10 to £20 on Amazon?

  • I've forgotten - say I buy something on Amazon, which is NOT delivered by Amazon, but is shipped out by one of the various modes of affiliates. In fact, do you get any paperwork at all with the package which mentions amazon, your amazon order, or something to do with Amazon? Or do you just get a random package from the third party, with no mention of Amazon? – Fattie 47 mins ago
The scam is worth it because an item that costs the consumer £10 to £20 probably cost the manufacturer, especially one making counterfeit goods, about £5 or less including shipping.

That £5 loss from sending your wife and many other consumers establishes legitimacy. They can say they delivered so many dozens or hundreds without delay and have positive reviews from some subset of the buyers. It is a way to buy reputation and legitimacy.

I would be surprised if you got a real Ray Ban product. A casual search turned up dozens of sites like this one which list how to spot a fake by:

  • build quality
  • material selection
  • serial numbers

These sites are run by competitors who make their money by selling legitimate designer sunglasses.

    To put this answer in context - if it cost maybe £5 per item shipped, and that created one 'verified purchase' review on Amazon, then 500 such shipments would make a 100 'verified purchase' review listing. Most items on Amazon have less than even 100 reviews, so imagine how much marketing power there is in doing this. I suspect the ongoing plague reviews on Amazon and other sites will seriously change how people shop online. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
  • Wait - is gnasher's wife being asked to review the product? Also did this come from the Amazon system? (Note that G just mentions Amazon at the end as a price point, it's unclear if this was an amazon-processed order??) – Fattie 49 mins ago
  • @Fattie good question. I am assuming there is a "post a review" card in or on the package but OP did not specifically mention one. – Freiheit 44 mins ago
  • the mystery deepens – Fattie 43 mins ago

