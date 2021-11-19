I frequently get spam like this:

Your Payment Received for upgradation. We upgraded your plan to pro-version. In_Voice Number: MKZP-98540. The details are below: Service: Nort-One 360 Deluxe

Subscription for: 1 Year

Amount: $399.50 $198.36

Payment Source: Auto-Pay

Usage: Up to 3 Devices

Status: Activated your plan is activated on 19 Nov 2021. Issue with the transaction connect with our team now +1(888)791-0688. Reagrds, +1(888)791-0688.

This one is pretty eggregious with all the bad grammar and spelling, but some of them look more "legit".

I don't actually own Norton, and nothing has been withdrawn from any of my bank or credit card accounts. So what's the point of this? Are they expecting me to call the phone number to find out what's going on, then they'll try to get me to divulge some information like a credit card number or SSN?