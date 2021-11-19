1

I frequently get spam like this:

Your Payment Received for upgradation.

We upgraded your plan to pro-version.

In_Voice Number: MKZP-98540.

The details are below:

Service: Nort-One 360 Deluxe
Subscription for: 1 Year
Amount: $399.50 $198.36
Payment Source: Auto-Pay
Usage: Up to 3 Devices
Status: Activated

your plan is activated on 19 Nov 2021.

Issue with the transaction connect with our team now +1(888)791-0688.

Reagrds,

+1(888)791-0688.

This one is pretty eggregious with all the bad grammar and spelling, but some of them look more "legit".

I don't actually own Norton, and nothing has been withdrawn from any of my bank or credit card accounts. So what's the point of this? Are they expecting me to call the phone number to find out what's going on, then they'll try to get me to divulge some information like a credit card number or SSN?

1

I have never fallen for these, or even attempted to call the number. But I am assuming it goes something like this:

The victim receives that email and says, “I didn’t order this! There has been some kind of mistake that I need to get straightened out.” So he calls the number.

The scammer on the other end, pretending to be from the company, apologizes for the problem and offers to refund the charges. He then proceeds to get as much information from the victim as possible: Credit card/bank account numbers, passwords, name, address, Social Security number, whatever they can get.

0

maybe just to legitimise your email address.

Scammers often use scattergun approaches to target "victims" and many of the addresses they target just don't exist.

By responding to the email, you are helping them to acknowledge that the address exists which can be added to their arsenal - perhaps for other more targeted future scams.

Simple answer - Never respond to these mails, just delete them

