Three years ago (2020), I exercised a sizable amount of ISO Stock Options, which resulted in AMT in that year. Let's say the strike price was $50 and the FMV was $100.
Since then, the company went public, and sold a good amount in 2023, but the price I sold for was less than FMV I paid AMT on, say, $75. I've also met the long term capital gains requirement of ISO shares.
A couple questions:
Will I still be subject to capital gains from selling the shares in 2023 even though I've already paid AMT (which is higher than long term cap gains)?
Since I've sold the shares at less than the FMV when I exercised, is there any way to recoup the tax that I've already paid?