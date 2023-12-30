Three years ago (2020), I exercised a sizable amount of ISO Stock Options, which resulted in AMT in that year. Let's say the strike price was $50 and the FMV was $100.

Since then, the company went public, and sold a good amount in 2023, but the price I sold for was less than FMV I paid AMT on, say, $75. I've also met the long term capital gains requirement of ISO shares.

A couple questions: