Lets say I have absolutely no job/income/dividends/etc except for some long term capital gains, not related to stock options. Lets just say a standard purchase-low then sell-high of some stock. Generally that means the capitial gains are taxed at 0%. But at what dollar level of those long term capital gains would the AMT or NIIT come into play? And is that sliding/progressive?
With zero earnings aside from long term capital gains, when would AMT and/or NIIT kick in?
