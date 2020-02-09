0

Scenario: 2017: I exercised options when I left my former employer (startup, not public). These were ISOs, common stock.

2017 taxes: Alternative minimum taxes owed, because fair market value was higher than strike price. Did not have enough cash for the tax bill so I started an installment plan.

2019: Company was acquired for much less than funds raised. Investors took a bath. All common stock shareholders got zero. I'm still paying back the tax installment plan.

2019 taxes: ... what now?

  • Should I expect any tax documents from the company? A 1099-B perhaps?

  • Is there any way to get any tax benefit from the loss?

It would be nice to get something back from having paid (and still paying off) tax on a paper profit that was never liquid, and is now worthless.

