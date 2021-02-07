I have ISO stock options as part of my employment in California, USA. In the middle of 2019 I had to leave the USA for family reasons. In 2020 I wasn’t in the US (became non-resident alien for tax purposes). In the beginning of 2020 I executed all my stock options, most of them vested while I was resident in California in 2016-2019. Since the options vested while I was in California, I’ll need to pay AMT tax in 2020 after after executing stock options. Are the stocks that I acquired after executing stock options subject to US taxes?