Consider the following scenario:

In 2020, Alice vests and exercises ISOs at $1 strike price, $3 FMV. Under California AMT, she generates $2/share of gain. Alice exercises enough shares to owe a significant amount of AMT on her California taxes.

In 2021, Alice's company goes public. She sells everything for $10/share.

Now it is time to do taxes for 2021.

In her federal taxes, she uses a gain of $10 - $1 = $9/share for computing regular taxes, and $10 - $3 = $7/share for computing AMT. There is no double taxation because her regular taxes and AMT use different cost bases. It is likely that she can apply an AMT carryforward credit.

California computes her regular tax and AMT both based on the federal AGI (source). The federal AGI uses the $9/share gain. That causes the California AMT computation to use a gain of $9/share. The lower cost basis increases her California AMT.

When considering the marginal shares for which Alice had paid California AMT in 2020, has she been double taxed?