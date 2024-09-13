I'm getting very contradictory answers when it comes to when can I claim AMT credit. Is not clear whether the credit can be applied to any income/tax, or it has to be applied only to capital gains, or it has to be applied specifically to capital gains of the same ISO units for which the AMT was originally calculated.
Say in 2022 I payed 100k AMT on a ISO grant I purchased and hold. Which of the following is true?
- In 2023 I did not sold any stock but I owe 50k tax on my salary. I can claim AMT credit for it and don't pay anything.
- In 2023 I sold other stock units and made capital gains. I can claim the the tax on that capital gain from my AMT credit.
- In 2023 I sold some of the same units I purchased in 2022, long term hold. I can claim as AMT credit only the difference between ordinary income tax rate used when I payed my AMT and the long term tax that applies to my 2023 sale.
- Something else?