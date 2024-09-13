Unfortunately the answer is 4: it's complicated. But 1-3 are likely true to an extent.

From 2022, you have an AMT carryforward credit. You use that credit every subsequent year when your regular income tax is larger than your AMT, to the extent of the difference, until it is used up. If you never owed AMT before 2022, it's very likely that going forward, your regular income tax will be higher than your AMT. By how much, which determines how much of the credit you can actually use per year, is hard to estimate. But you almost certainly won't be able to offset your entire tax bill at once unless you sell the stock received from exercising the ISOs.

Most likely, you will slowly chip away at the credit, a few hundred or a few thousand dollars a year, until you sell the ISO stock. The difference between AMT and regular income tax when you sell your stock is not due to the difference in rate, because both systems share the same long-term capital gains rate, but the difference in basis. In the regular tax system your basis is the exercise price, which is lower than the fair market value when you exercised, which is your basis in the AMT system. So in the year you sell, you should have a much larger capital gain in the regular tax system than the AMT system, which will allow you to claim all or most of the remaining credit.