I have a primary residence where I am domiciled and file my taxes. I am on the road for work during most of the year and will rent out my residence via Airbnb when I am away. I know that I can depreciate the property value part of my residence over 27.5 years and then I can deduct the property taxes as an expense.

Since I am still living at my residence when I am in town, do I get to deduct the full value of the property depreciation and property taxes or can I only deduct the proportion of those expenses for when I am not at home?

For example, let's say I live in the residence for 7 months and rent it out for 4 months and it sits empty for another month. My yearly property depreciation is $20,000 and my property taxes are $10,0000. Can I deduct the full $30,000 as an expense or can I only deduct $12,500 ($30,000 x (5 months / 12 months))?