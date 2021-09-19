I've recently purchased an out of state rental property. I'd like to be ahead of the game and fully grasp the concept of depreciation so that when tax season comes around, I won't be clueless.

I've purchased the home for $72,500 by putting 20% down on a conventional loan. The appraisal came back at $73,000 so I've walked in the door with $500 in equity right off the bat (not sure if it's important to note this but I did just in case it's important).

I know that the land and the physical property sitting on the land have different values so with that being said, the land's worth $9,000. This means the physical property's worth $63,500 ($72,500 - $9,000).

11.5 months (You're not allowed to write off a full year's worth of depreciation based on the IRS tax code assuming the property was put in service January 1st) / 330 total months (27.5 years) = 0.0348484848

If do $63,500 * 0.0348484848 = $2,178.03 - Is $2,178.03 the correct amount I can write off in terms of depreciation on my rental property?

Also, based on my what I've been reading, does this mean I get a check from the IRS for $2,178.03?