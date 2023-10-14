I am trying to understand Solo 401k contribution deadlines for Single-Member LLC:

Pre-tax contributions to traditional solo 401k. This includes both employer and employee contributions. After-tax contributions to Roth solo 401k. This also includes both employer and employee contributions. After-tax contributions to after-tax solo 401k and doing ‘mega backdoor Roth’. If I understand correctly After-tax contribution is employee contribution.

Also I was reading that contributions can be made before the business tax deadline, except for the Employee contribution part, which should be made before the end of the year:

“While employee and employer contributions may be extended until the company tax return deadline, you will typically need to file a W-2 for your wages (e.g. an S-Corporation) by January 31st, 2023. The W-2 will include your wage income and any deduction for employee retirement plan contributions will be reduced on the W-2 in box 12. As a result, you should make your employee contributions (up to $20,500 for 2022) by January 31st, 2023 or you should at least determine the amount you plan to contribute so that you can file an accurate W-2 by January 31st, 2023. If you don’t have all or a portion of the funds you plan to contribute available by the time your W-2 is due, you can set the amount you plan to contribute to the 401(k) as an employee contribution, and will then need to make a said contribution by the tax return deadline (including extensions).”

I am a bit confused about the W2 part. As a Single-Member LLC, I do not have a W2 form (I give my customers a W9 form when making contract work).