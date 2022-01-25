0

I am an independent contractor with my own single-member LLC. I completed a lump-sum work contract in late 2021, invoiced the client at that time, but was not paid until January of 2022. I have a solo 401k with Vanguard, and when I went to the site to contribute part of my paycheck for the 2022 year I noticed the option for a 2021 contribution was still available as I had unused contribution space for that year. I had contributed 100% of my 2021 LLC income into the 401k.

I did some research and found some websites claiming that solo 401k contributions for the prior year can be made until the tax filing deadline (link). So I split my paycheck into both 2021 and 2022 contributions.

It wasn't until later that I considered (1) splitting contribution years from a single paycheck might not be allowed, and (2) contributing anything to the prior year from this paycheck might require that I file that entire paycheck as income in the prior year (undesirable). So here I am to ask:

Will I have to treat that January 2022 income as 2021 income, because I opted to contribute some of it to my solo 401k under the 2021 tax year? Is splitting a paycheck among multiple years in this way allowed? Should I fill out the 401k correction paperwork and send it to Vanguard to withdraw my 2021 401k contribution?

If it's relevant, I currently live in the state of Georgia and my LLC is incorporated there also.

Improve this question
New contributor
ahelwer is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

(1) splitting contribution years from a single paycheck might not be allowed

Correct. You can contribute from your net earnings to Solo 401k, which can only be determined after year end, which is why you can contribute past year boundary. But not from your paycheck. Is your LLC treated as corporation? Why do you have paychecks to begin with?

Will I have to treat that January 2022 income as 2021 income

Are you accrual-based or cash-based? Which year the income is is pretty deterministic, and if you're cash based it's 2022.

Should I fill out the 401k correction paperwork and send it to Vanguard to withdraw my 2021 401k contribution?

Maybe. I'd discuss this with your CPA. Do you have net earnings in your LLC in 2021 that you can use as the source of contribution?

Improve this answer

Your Answer

ahelwer is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.