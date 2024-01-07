This is really two questions. For this post, I'm going to use a very simple example.

I have a single-member LLC with an S-corp election. I am the only employee.

In 2023, my W2 wages were $66,000. My K-1 income was an additional $300,000.

I max out my employee contribution at $22,500.

QUESTION 1) How much can my employer contribution be and still remain tax deductible? I ask because I have seen conflicting answers from the IRS. I think it is either:

25% of my W2 wages, or $16,500 contribution that is completely deductible as a business expense. A reduced fraction of my net earnings up to the maximum allowed of $66,000. Because my K-1 income is so high, that means I could easily contribute the remaining $43,500 that is completely deductible as a business expense.

I think the correct answer is #2. So far I have operated as if #1 is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2) Now suppose we have the exact same situation, but in addition to my Solo 401k I also have a non-5305 SEP IRA (custodian has already filed Form 5306 and has approval).

If #1 is true above, then could I contribute another 25% of net earnings up to the maximum of $66,000, and have that entire contribution be tax deductible as a business expense? In this case, that would be an additional $27,000 contribution ($22,500 employee Solo401k, $16,500 employer Solo401k, and $27,000 SEP IRA gives $66,000 total), of which the entire $27,000 is tax deductible as a business expense.

Please do not start suggesting alternate plans, etc. Please just tell me if this is correct and what the maximum allowed deductible contribution amount would be.

I know that if #2 in Question 1 is true then the SEP IRA is meaningless.