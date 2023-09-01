I was never a US resident and I don't have a citizenship or green card. However, I would like to invest via an American broker, simply because they have the best commissions.

I am not sure which US tax laws apply to me.

Do I have to fill an annual report to some US authority ?

Do I have to pay can kind of tax?

Investopidia says that non-resident citizens have to pay a 30% tax on dividends (presumably less if I live in a country with a tax agreement with the US). But it also says

Foreigners who are not resident or nonresident aliens of the U.S. do not pay any taxes on their investments to the U.S. government. They will most likely have to pay taxes on their investment earnings in their home country.

I couldn't find the difference between a non-resident and a Foreigner that isn't one.

So which tax laws apply here?

A link to any document explaining this will be great.

Thanks,