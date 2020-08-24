I am currently in the US with a J1 visa (non-resident alien) and expect to stay here for two more years. IRS website says that only US-source income is taxable for nonresident aliens, but I wonder does it apply to foreign investments too? specifically, if I invest in gold in Forex** using one of the offshore brokers (which are mostly not regulated in the US) should I pay taxes in the US on the gains? If not taxable, would it be OK if I just withdraw funds from my trading account back into my US bank account?

** This allows me to invest with leverage, compared to, say, buying a gold ETF