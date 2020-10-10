Do non-resident aliens receive this exemption amount when filing our AMT taxes on form 6251? I want to make sure because I read here:

https://www.hhcpa.com/blogs/income-tax-accountants-cpa/amt-risk-foreigners-selling-real-estate/

A ‘special’ rule applies to nonresident aliens that effectively denies the benefit of the individual exemption amount for AMT purposes. As a result, nonresidents may find themselves subject to both regular U.S. tax and AMT.

But I can't find anywhere else (including IRS website) anything about this "special rule".

I'm trying to figure out whether or not I should exercise some of my ISO stock options. If I do not receive this exemption as a non-resident alien I want to avoid doing so if I will not receive an exemption.