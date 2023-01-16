The US alternative minimum tax’s differences from the regular tax fall into two components: excluded deductions (e.g., state taxes) and disallowed deferrals (e.g., exercising ISOs). The AMT for the deferral items can generally be clawed back in future tax years by the taxpayer through the prior year AMT credit. I see that this could avoid double taxation when the deferred gains are finally recognized by the standard tax. But, why collect a tax one year only to hand it back (minus inflation) in future years? Wouldn't it be simpler to remove the AMT treatment for deferral items completely? Is this just all a complex way for the federal government to get a interest-free loan for a few years? Is there some behavior this is supposed to be incentivizing?