0

I moved out of US to China and I'm trying to clear out all my accounts and consolidate my assets into my bank accounts in China. I made a mistake* that I closed my bank account before I closed my investment account. Now with all my account closed I received all my balances as paper checks, how do I "wire" those checks into my bank accounts in China? All the international money transferring services like Western Union and Wise all requires a bank account as payment method. None of them accept a check.

Theoretically I could have those checks mailed to me and I can have a local (in China) bank deposit those checks. It has been a well established practice for a long time, commonly used for international trades. It takes for a long time for the check to clear, but costs very little. But recently the regulatory bodies on both sides of the Pacific are a bit paranoid and my local bank branches are reluctant to accept my check. Instead, they recommend me to deposit the check into a US bank account and wire the money to them. However, due to my mistake (see *) I don't have a US bank account any more.

So is there a wire transfer service that accept check payment? Or is bitcoin my only option?

Improve this question
New contributor
user3528438 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

How's bitcoin an option? Not sure why it's even relevant. I've never heard of a way to mint bitcoins using paper checks.

Your alternatives are:

  • Deposit the check in a Chinese bank. It will take long time to clear. You may need to do some legwork until you find a bank that would be willing to deal with you. But I'm not aware of any legal reason on either side of the Pacific as to why you wouldn't be able to do that.

  • Deposit the check in a US bank account. You'll need to open a bank account. Given that you probably have a US credit history and tax id, you might be able to do it remotely and deposit the checks through an app, but given that you're physically located in China... maybe not. So you might need to travel to the US.

  • Sell the checks to whoever agrees to buy them from you. You'll probably lose a lot of the value. You may get back not money in China, but, for example, bitcoins or some other monopoly money which you'll then have to sell again to someone else to eventually convert into Chinese currency in your Chinese bank account. You'll lose a portion of your money during each of these exchanges. Probably not a small one.

No reputable check cashing service in the US would deal with you remotely. You probably don't want to deal with non-reputable ones.

Checks will take time to clear, the sooner you want the money the more risk your buyer is taking - which will be reflected in the price you'd be getting for these checks.

  • One last option you could try is contacting the investment account institution and asking them if they'd take the checks back and instead wire the money to you. They might agree, but it may require some convincing since technically they no longer owe you anything. You should have just asked them to wire the money to you in China.
Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .