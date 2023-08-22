I moved out of US to China and I'm trying to clear out all my accounts and consolidate my assets into my bank accounts in China. I made a mistake* that I closed my bank account before I closed my investment account. Now with all my account closed I received all my balances as paper checks, how do I "wire" those checks into my bank accounts in China? All the international money transferring services like Western Union and Wise all requires a bank account as payment method. None of them accept a check.

Theoretically I could have those checks mailed to me and I can have a local (in China) bank deposit those checks. It has been a well established practice for a long time, commonly used for international trades. It takes for a long time for the check to clear, but costs very little. But recently the regulatory bodies on both sides of the Pacific are a bit paranoid and my local bank branches are reluctant to accept my check. Instead, they recommend me to deposit the check into a US bank account and wire the money to them. However, due to my mistake (see *) I don't have a US bank account any more.

So is there a wire transfer service that accept check payment? Or is bitcoin my only option?