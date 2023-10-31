I am an American teacher in China. I received an inheritance of a substantial sum of money back in November: a few hundred thousand dollars. Because of the pandemic I could not get back to the USA easily and the executor of the will put the money in a small local bank in an American city where I had an account.

The money is drawing no interest of any consequence and it is hard for me to even check my balance (on their web site I have to receive a code by phone to see my account and the code never arrives at my foreign-purchased phone). I would like my money in an international bank account with at least a little interest (4% ?)

Here's the problem: My local bank says it can't do a wire transfer because I am not there. (Is this true?) They can do an IAT ACH transaction - but no foreign bank has heard of this, or they can send me a cashier's check.

One large international bank in HK told me even if it gets the cashier's check, it might not be able to deposit it.

My question: I am probably going to stay in Asia for the next couple of years. I would prefer not to put this money in a mainland China bank, for a number of reasons - also, a mainland bank would probably not accept a cashier's check. Can you please recommend an international bank or a few international banks which would be able to accept a cashier's check, so that I can better access my money and get some interest? Or what should I do with this money so it is not just stagnating for me while making money for the local bank? Thank you ~~~