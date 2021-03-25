1

A friend of mine was probably close to being defrauded (he is a painter, someone sent him a document certifying that he did a wire transfer to his bank for three painting he wants to buy, asked for some shady "transport arrangements" right away yada yada yada).

I told him that this is very likely to be a scam and so that he does not do anything before seeing the money on his account. We are French, the "customer" is "American"

My question the following: under which conditions would a US bank accept a request from a customer of theirs to withdraw a wire transfer said customer did to a foreign bank?

In other words: how easy would it be for the "customer" of my friend to get his money back, once they manded on my friend's account?

  • Ask the bank. But as far as I've been told, wire transfers are Not. Reversible. – user253751 55 mins ago
  • by the way it is not necessarily fraud, it is just veeeeery suspicious. – user253751 54 mins ago
  • @user253751: in the EU they are (under tight conditions). I know that this may not be fraud, we will see when the money actually flows in. – WoJ 49 mins ago

