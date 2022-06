I have a 100k USD in my US account that I want to move to my a Dutch account.

My American bank only allows wire transfers if I am there in person (I live in Europe), so that’s impossible. Consequently, they recommended an app called TransferWise which would charge around 400 USD to do that. They also recommended I just write myself a check, but Dutch banks don’t accept US checks.

I’m no pro. What’s the best way to do this?