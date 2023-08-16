0

If so, then how to verify a birthday and what if a contractor or employee lies about his/her birthday?

Sometimes a payroll software will automatically do the taxes, but certain payroll software only allow users >=18 years of age to use. However, I find that it's very easy to bypass that. Simply enter an older birthday. As long as the other information such as SSN and bank account number are correct, I don't think they'd have trouble connecting bank accounts and getting paid.

My concern is if that payroll software automatically generates the tax information with the wrong birthday, would I as the employer face any consequences?

    If you were asking whether an employer needed your birthdate, that might be on topic, though you'd have to specify where and might have to specify the kind of job. But since you're asking from the business's point of view, it's offtopic here.
    – keshlam
    14 mins ago

