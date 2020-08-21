I am a U.S. citizen living in the United States. I am helping a YouTuber make his videos by paying people to help make content for his video gaming videos. Two of the three people I pay to do this are from other countries. Soon I will have paid them each in total more than 600$ which, from my understanding, is the point where you need to declare the payments on your taxes(?)

I pay them by using PayPal. Can I just use the PayPal statements to substantiate these payments as a business expense on my taxes? And I wouldn't need them to sign a 1099 because they're not U.S. citizens, correct? And I will have my one U.S. worker sign a 1099. Then would I be okay come tax season? Also I do have my own LLC, if that matters.