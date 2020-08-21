0

I am a U.S. citizen living in the United States. I am helping a YouTuber make his videos by paying people to help make content for his video gaming videos. Two of the three people I pay to do this are from other countries. Soon I will have paid them each in total more than 600$ which, from my understanding, is the point where you need to declare the payments on your taxes(?)

I pay them by using PayPal. Can I just use the PayPal statements to substantiate these payments as a business expense on my taxes? And I wouldn't need them to sign a 1099 because they're not U.S. citizens, correct? And I will have my one U.S. worker sign a 1099. Then would I be okay come tax season? Also I do have my own LLC, if that matters.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Jack LaPlante is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jack LaPlante is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.