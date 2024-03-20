As the title says, I am on student visa and my employer had incorrectly deducted fica taxes (medicaid and social security) from which I am exempt. As the first step is to contact the employer for a refund, I contacted them and they will be refunding the amount to me. They said I can still file using my W2 instead of waiting for W2C, and since the deadline is near I want to avoid filing for an extension if possible. Can I still go ahead and file my taxes using my old W2?