I am the trustee of a irrevocable trust. This trust doesn't earn any money (I think). It was created to own three houses that would have otherwise been in my mother's name. Her health is not great, and these homes are the only wealth of our family, so we put them in a trust to prevent estate recovery should she spend time in assisted living at the end of her life.

The trust barely has enough money to take care of the homes. One of the homes is being "sold" to my brother over time. The payments he makes are far below fair market value.

The only other income to the trust is a small amount of investment returns: part capital gains and part interest, limited to far less than 10k in any year.

My accountant has suggested that I do not need to file a tax return. Apparently, since the "contract" with my brother to buy the house over time is based on payments that are below market value, this does not count as income.

I assume then that the only income of the trust, is the 6k or so from investments. The single person threshold is 13k. I know that a trust is like a person, so maybe this means I don't have to file?

But I saw this on the IRS page about who has to pay taxes. $400 of net income from self employment necessitates a filing. Am I subject to this rule? Is the investment income "self employment"?