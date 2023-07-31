Anyone knows how the TTM column is computed on yahoo finance?

I would have thought that the TTM column would be the sum of the four last available quarterly reports, based on the definition, but it doesn't add up. Is there some linear interpolation at play here?

Screenshot below accessed on July 31st 2023. Trailing twelve months would start July 31st 2022.

E.g. Summing up "Total Revenue": 94,836,000 + 117,154,000 + 90,146,000 + 82,959,000 = 385,095,000

!= 387,537,000

shown is Apple Inc. quarterly reports, on July 31st 2023https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AAPL.NE/financials?p=AAPL.NE

Annual reports: yahoo finance also gives out annual reports, with TTM. Seems to be the same numbers as in the quarterly image.

