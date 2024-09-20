I am trying to calculate the long term debt from the balance sheet, comparing yahoo finance with marketwatch.

Let's take MSFT as example. In yahoo finance, the quarterly "Long Term Debt And Capital Lease Obligation" is the sum of "Long Term Debt" and "Long Term Capital Lease Obligation":

enter image description here

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MSFT/balance-sheet/

In marketwatch financials, the two entries are roughly the same (here they are called "Long-Term Debt excl. Capitalized Leases" and "Capitalized Lease Obligations", but their sum displayed as "Long-Term Debt" is higher in the case of MSFT:

enter image description here

https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/msft/financials/balance-sheet/quarter

Do you have any idea what is missing to reconstruct the long term debt as shown in marketwatch from yahoo finance? And which component of debt in marketwatch is being summed up to give the final long term debt?

Thanks