Given an ISIN, e.g. FI0009800643 , how can I query the history of this stock? I tried using yfinance as follows:

msft = yfinance.Ticker(FI0009800643"") hist = msft.history(period="1d")

but this just returns an error No data found, symbol may be delisted .

But when I enter the same ISIN on the yahoo finance page https://fr.finance.yahoo.com/ I get to the correct result (in this case a company named YIT Oyj in Finland.

So how to query data with the Yahoo Finance API given the ISIN?