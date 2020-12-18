I am using the yfinance (Yahoo Finance API) library to retrieve crypto prices (e.g. ETH-USD). I am trying to figure out when the next line (i.e. current day or previous day) will be available. In other words: the close time of the previous day is which time in which timezone?

When I examine the ticker graph I can't seem to figure it out. For instance: today ETH-USD's last 'close' price is listed at 651.814. For some reason my current time on the graph is in UK time zone (although I am in Singapore).

I cannot find the 651.814 time on the graph. As which time/tz is the close price taken?

From Yahoo help I can only find information about stock exchanges.

I only found this question related to stock markets, but obviously for crypto it's different as trading is continuous.