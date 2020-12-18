0

I am using the yfinance (Yahoo Finance API) library to retrieve crypto prices (e.g. ETH-USD). I am trying to figure out when the next line (i.e. current day or previous day) will be available. In other words: the close time of the previous day is which time in which timezone?

When I examine the ticker graph I can't seem to figure it out. For instance: today ETH-USD's last 'close' price is listed at 651.814. For some reason my current time on the graph is in UK time zone (although I am in Singapore).

I cannot find the 651.814 time on the graph. As which time/tz is the close price taken?

It's not 12am UK time

Also not 5am UK time = midnight NY time

From Yahoo help I can only find information about stock exchanges.

I only found this question related to stock markets, but obviously for crypto it's different as trading is continuous.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
dorien is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

dorien is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.