The ACH system supports transfers up to $1 million. However, the highest limit I see on this list of major banks is only $25,000. Why do banks set a relatively low transfer limit? From my experience, individuals can only do ACH transfers between his/her own accounts. If I want to transfer more money than the ACH limit, I can very well write my self a check which still goes through the ACH system.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 12 times
2
-
2"From my experience, individuals can only do ACH transfers between his/her own accounts." Not so, my major US bank lets me send ACH to other people's accounts.– user716591 hour ago
25k? I used ach to transfer much higher amounts, but at some point wire transfer makes more sense and will trigger less scrutiny from the banks's security– littleadv2 mins ago
