The ACH system supports transfers up to $1 million. However, the highest limit I see on this list of major banks is only $25,000. Why do banks set a relatively low transfer limit? From my experience, individuals can only do ACH transfers between his/her own accounts. If I want to transfer more money than the ACH limit, I can very well write my self a check which still goes through the ACH system.

    "From my experience, individuals can only do ACH transfers between his/her own accounts." Not so, my major US bank lets me send ACH to other people's accounts.
    – user71659
    1 hour ago
  • 25k? I used ach to transfer much higher amounts, but at some point wire transfer makes more sense and will trigger less scrutiny from the banks's security
    – littleadv
    2 mins ago

