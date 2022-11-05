How can I setup a bank account in the US that can receive ACH credits but block all ACH debits?
I have a bank account for my business that has an ACH routing and account number, so that my customers can pay me over ACH transfers. Unfortunately, unlike cryptocurrencies like bitcion, the security model of ACH is fundamentally flawed and backwards in that it's a pull-based transfer, not push-based. That means, unless you setup safeguards with your bank otherwise, anyone with you bank's routing number and your account number has all the technical credentials required to withdrawal money from your account.
What I want is a push-only (bitcoin-like) US bank account. One where nobody but me has the credentials to withdrawal money from the account. One where the only way for money to leave the bank account is by me pushing it out. And I don't want this protection to be provided by "policy" or "legal" means. I want a technical solution that locks the funds with a private key that I never share with anyone.
inb4: Oh but ACH is secure
The FTC reports that consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021. Millions of that was ACH fraud.
Of course the US federal government mandates that consumers have the legal right to fight the charges and get them rolled-back, but only if you report them within 60 days. So if someone maliciously uses your payment information to steal money from your account and you don't notice it for a few months, good luck.
Those legal protections don't help for idle accounts that you just want to leave in cold storage for a few years--where you only check on their balance and accrued interest once every 12-36 months.
I'd rather just eliminate the risk by blocking all Direct Debits.
The US government gives consumers of financial products some legal rights. I have a few questions:
- Does the US give bank customers the right to issue a formal
ACH instruction: Block Account to all Direct Debit Paymentsthat forces the bank to block all direct debits?
- If not, which banks allow me to setup a bank account with "ACH credit-only" account details?
- And, better, is there any bank that will allow me to mint a new "ACH credit-only" account number for every transaction, like how bitcoin public keys work?