How can I setup a bank account in the US that can receive ACH credits but block all ACH debits?

I have a bank account for my business that has an ACH routing and account number, so that my customers can pay me over ACH transfers. Unfortunately, unlike cryptocurrencies like bitcion, the security model of ACH is fundamentally flawed and backwards in that it's a pull-based transfer, not push-based. That means, unless you setup safeguards with your bank otherwise, anyone with you bank's routing number and your account number has all the technical credentials required to withdrawal money from your account.

What I want is a push-only (bitcoin-like) US bank account. One where nobody but me has the credentials to withdrawal money from the account. One where the only way for money to leave the bank account is by me pushing it out. And I don't want this protection to be provided by "policy" or "legal" means. I want a technical solution that locks the funds with a private key that I never share with anyone.

inb4: Oh but ACH is secure

The FTC reports that consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021. Millions of that was ACH fraud.

Of course the US federal government mandates that consumers have the legal right to fight the charges and get them rolled-back, but only if you report them within 60 days. So if someone maliciously uses your payment information to steal money from your account and you don't notice it for a few months, good luck.

Those legal protections don't help for idle accounts that you just want to leave in cold storage for a few years--where you only check on their balance and accrued interest once every 12-36 months.

I'd rather just eliminate the risk by blocking all Direct Debits.

The US government gives consumers of financial products some legal rights. I have a few questions:

  1. Does the US give bank customers the right to issue a formal ACH instruction: Block Account to all Direct Debit Payments that forces the bank to block all direct debits?
  2. If not, which banks allow me to setup a bank account with "ACH credit-only" account details?
  3. And, better, is there any bank that will allow me to mint a new "ACH credit-only" account number for every transaction, like how bitcoin public keys work?
1

TL;DR:

No, you can't easily get what you want in the US (but you can in most of the rest of the world).

Background/Rant

I have written on multiple occasions on this site about the archaic and frail US banking system (example). You're describing the consequences.

Almost everywhere else in the world, your question wouldn't even make sense. Someone withdrawing money from my account? How? Why? In the US, however, that's exactly how it works. All the inter-account bank transfers are handled either through FedWire or through ACH. The FedWire is for wire transfers and is working using the "push" model you want. You cannot pull wire transfers. ACH, on the other hand, is for everything else and is much cheaper to use. It works both ways - you can push money using ACH and you can pull it as well.

The reason ACH works the way it works is because it was initially design to handle check clearing. You write someone a check, they deposit it and their bank pulls the money through ACH. Nowadays you don't have to give an actual paper check for that to work, you can just give your account details (account number and routing number) that are usually printed on every check - and the person can pull funds as if they had a check in their hands.

Answers

Back to your specific question - can you block the "pull" ACH mode? Let's cover some options:

Does the US give bank customers the right to issue a formal ACH instruction: Block Account to all Direct Debit Payments that forces the bank to block all direct debits?

It would probably depend on a bank, but I'm not familiar with any bank that would advertise any such feature.

If not, which banks allow me to setup a bank account with "ACH credit-only" account details?

Similarly, not familiar with any bank explicitly advertising such a feature.

And, better, is there any bank that will allow me to mint a new "ACH credit-only" account number for every transaction, like how bitcoin public keys work?

Highly unlikely. While technically possible, I don't see why any bank would agree to thrash their account databases in such a way.

Alternatives

Negotiate with the bank. While they may not be advertising features for general public, they may be able to enable/disable certain specific features for specific clients on an individual basis. If you're a large volume business account that provides revenue to the bank in fees, balances and loans - they may be more willing to tailor account specifically to your needs.

Dedicated accounts can help - use one specific account that you give out to others and leave only enough money to satisfy any potential obligations on it. Any extra money that arrives from your payers would be immediately transferred to your main account. Thus risk is limited to the minor ($0?) balance of the dedicated account.

  • "Thus risk is limited to the minor ($0?) balance of the dedicated account." Is that true? An ACH pull against an empty account wouldn't just be considered an overdraft?
    – glibdud
    34 mins ago
  • @glibdud you can instruct your bank to not allow overdrafts. In fact, AFAIK overdraft rules were recently changed so that you must opt-in for banks to allow overdrafts.
    – littleadv
    27 mins ago

