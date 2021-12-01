I am planning to buy a house next year, which is likely to cost $500k+. To fund the purchase, I’ve been selling stocks that I’ve acquired or been given by my employer over the course of many years. Everything is split across a few brokerage accounts currently, so I need to transfer it all to one account, then eventually use it to buy a house.

However, I recently realized my account seems to have daily and monthly inbound/outbound limits that would make it impossible to accumulate funds for a large purchase…

Taking Citibank as an example, if I understand correctly their limits are:

$100k/month inbound

$50k/month outbound

Also CapitalOne checking:

$250k limit on cashiers checks

$100k limit on “bill pay”

If I look around at other banks, most seem to have limits that look like they would get in the way…

What am I missing?

Do I need to call the bank and increase the limits by 5x?

Am I expected to write a check for these kinds of transfers? I can’t see any explicit limits in checks.

Would a wire transfer still be subject to the limits mentioned above?

Do I somehow need to upgrade to some special type of account?

Am I expected to split transactions up over weeks or months?

Are payments to eg. an Escrow account somehow not subject to these limits?

Ultimately I’d prefer to make these transfers online in the most secure way possible.