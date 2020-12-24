1

I read on finance.umich.edu:

A wire is a real-time method of transferring immediate funds and supporting information between two financial institutions and is relatively expensive to use. An ACH is similar to a wire transfer only it uses a batch-process. Transactions received by the bank are processed in batches and funds are not available in the beneficiary account until the next business day. ACH transfers are less expensive than wire transfers.

Why are ACH transfers are less expensive (typically free) than wire transfers? Is the reason only that ACHs are batch-processed? If not, which difference(s) in the process account for the price difference?

ACH, like SEPA, is a limited use standardized mechanism that can be handled automatically.

SWIFT is not - it is old and follows VERY few regulations. It is international and the original such, and every country has different regulations. I do not talk about KYC, I talk about simple things like routing codes.

ACH is account to account.

In Swift I can send money from Bank A to Bank b AND have Bank B then forward the Money to Bank C so that Bank C can credit Customer D. Because not every bank may be reachable from every other bank.

As a result of this "flexibility" the forms are complex - and HAVE TO BE PROCESSED MANUALLY. That takes time. And time is money - money people spend on salaries. Also SWIFT may easier get lost (someone just reading routing instructions wrong). And voila, a problem.

Hence higher costs. It is a very manual process.

