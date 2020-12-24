ACH, like SEPA, is a limited use standardized mechanism that can be handled automatically.

SWIFT is not - it is old and follows VERY few regulations. It is international and the original such, and every country has different regulations. I do not talk about KYC, I talk about simple things like routing codes.

ACH is account to account.

In Swift I can send money from Bank A to Bank b AND have Bank B then forward the Money to Bank C so that Bank C can credit Customer D. Because not every bank may be reachable from every other bank.

As a result of this "flexibility" the forms are complex - and HAVE TO BE PROCESSED MANUALLY. That takes time. And time is money - money people spend on salaries. Also SWIFT may easier get lost (someone just reading routing instructions wrong). And voila, a problem.

Hence higher costs. It is a very manual process.