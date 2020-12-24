I read on finance.umich.edu:
A wire is a real-time method of transferring immediate funds and supporting information between two financial institutions and is relatively expensive to use. An ACH is similar to a wire transfer only it uses a batch-process. Transactions received by the bank are processed in batches and funds are not available in the beneficiary account until the next business day. ACH transfers are less expensive than wire transfers.
Why are ACH transfers are less expensive (typically free) than wire transfers? Is the reason only that ACHs are batch-processed? If not, which difference(s) in the process account for the price difference?