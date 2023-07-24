There is a strategy that I am thinking of and would love to know about downsides: people buy/sell bonds to have a guaranteed return if held to maturity. But they also buy to take a directional view on rates moves? Assume I want to bet on rates go down a year from now, so I buy a 10y bond today, then a year from now if I am right then if the rates went down, my bond appreciated more than it would otherwise and I would sell it and realize the profit. Yes I did not realize the book yield over 10 years but I got a good return on the price. What would I do with the money once sold bond? I would not reinvest it at lower rates, I would start looking for assets generating higher yield a year from now. At least for that year I would have generated higher yield than what I bough this at. What is wrong with this strategy?