There is a strategy that I am thinking of and would love to know about downsides: people buy/sell bonds to have a guaranteed return if held to maturity. But they also buy to take a directional view on rates moves? Assume I want to bet on rates go down a year from now, so I buy a 10y bond today, then a year from now if I am right then if the rates went down, my bond appreciated more than it would otherwise and I would sell it and realize the profit. Yes I did not realize the book yield over 10 years but I got a good return on the price. What would I do with the money once sold bond? I would not reinvest it at lower rates, I would start looking for assets generating higher yield a year from now. At least for that year I would have generated higher yield than what I bough this at. What is wrong with this strategy?
1What's the "strategy" here? Keep money in a bond until you have something better to do with it? You bought an asset with some known return rate (the bond), and are now selling it to buy an asset you hope has a higher return rate. What does the rate going down have to do with anything? The strategy should generally be to invest in the asset with the highest expected rate of return (that also has an acceptable level of risk). The question is how you actually implement your strategy - how do you know what asset in the future is going to outperform the bond you were already holding?– Nuclear Hoagie27 mins ago
Strategy here is to have the lower return(book yield) guaranteed and possibly lock up the upside if rates do indeed go lower. But yes I see what you are saying when it comes to time frame of [1,10y]. No, indeed that can't be guaranteed and can easily offset and even make the average return smaller.– Medan16 mins ago
