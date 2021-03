If I buy a bond with a par value of 1000€ for 10000€. Do I get 10 bonds or just one bond that is worth 10000€.

If I buy a 30 year bond that has 5% coupon yield, below par value of 1000€ (800€) for 10000€ (would I get 12.5 bonds or only one bond?), then I would get a yield of maturity (29 years) of 6.33%. For how much can I sell my bond after 5 years if the price would be 1400€ (10000€ invested)?