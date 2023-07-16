Until recently, in Germany, Visa/Mastercard Debit cards were almost nonexistent. Bank accounts came with a Girocard with the Maestro system, and some people would additional have a creditcard from Visa or Mastercard. In common speech, Kreditkarte is considered synonymous with Visa/Mastercard. With the end of Maestro, Girocards will cease (or have ceased) working outside Germany and banks are starting to issue Visa/Mastercard Debit Cards, which is new in Germany.

I've been wondering what this means for card acceptance, as many merchants say they accept only Girocard (some still call it EC-Karte) and not credit cards, due to the very high fees. Surprisingly, my Visa Debit card worked at the local bakery. At the optician the counterclerk initially didn't know what to do with it ("Is this a credit card?"), until a colleague came to tell her that Visa Debit is treated like a Girocard in their system.

Is this the norm? For stores that accept Girocard but not credit cards, can I expect that Visa Debit cards are accepted? Girocard is accepted wherever card payments are accepted but credit card acceptance is much lower. Where does Visa Debit fit in?

It seems many store clerks or managers are not aware of the (for Germany) new types of cards yet, so even if they say that the card is not accepted ("it says Visa so it's a credit card"), it actually might be.